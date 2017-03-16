Power outage in Greenville Co. after vehicle crashes into utilit - FOX Carolina 21

Power outage in Greenville Co. after vehicle crashes into utility pole

Firefighters with the Parker Fire District said lanes were blocked on Washington Avenue near Anderson Road in Greenville after a truck crashed into a utility pole.

The crash sent power lines falling onto the roadway.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 7:15 a.m.

Duke Energy was reporting 150 power outages in the area.
