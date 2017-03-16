Deputies: Investigation underway after man found shot in Walhalla home

Oconee County deputies are investigating a shooting at a home on Oconee Creek Road in Walhalla.

Jimmy Watt, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said deputies called to the home Wednesday evening in reference to a domestic disturbance and shooting.

Arriving deputies found a man inside the house suffering from a gunshot wound.

Watt said the man was airlifted to the hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation.

