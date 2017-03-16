Deputies: Investigation underway after man found shot in Walhalla home

Oconee County deputies are investigating a shooting at a home on Oconee Creek Road in Walhalla.
Jimmy Watt, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said deputies called to the home Wednesday evening in reference to a domestic disturbance and shooting.
Arriving deputies found a man inside the house suffering from a gunshot wound.
Watt said the man was airlifted to the hospital.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office released the cause of death for a Furman University student who died in his dorm in May.More >
The Greenville County Coroner's Office released the cause of death for a Furman University student who died in his dorm in May.More >
Troopers confirm one person died following a collision on Highway 8 near Bethlehem Ridge Rd. in Pickens County Friday night.More >
Troopers confirm one person died following a collision on Highway 8 near Bethlehem Ridge Rd. in Pickens County Friday night.More >
The son of one of the men who escaped from a Georgia detention bus and allegedly killed two corrections officers said he’s ashamed and hurt by what his dad has done.More >
The son of one of the men who escaped from a Georgia detention bus and allegedly killed two corrections officers said he’s ashamed and hurt by what his dad has done.More >
The Spartanburg Police responded to a shooting reported on Friday afternoon.More >
The Spartanburg Police responded to a shooting reported on Friday afternoon.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a couple was arrested after an infant was brought to the hospital with severe injuries.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a couple was arrested after an infant was brought to the hospital with severe injuries.More >
Troopers said one person has died after a tractor trailer struck a car on I-385 in Laurens County late Thursday night.More >
Troopers said one person has died after a tractor trailer struck a car on I-385 in Laurens County late Thursday night.More >
The FBI said a Simpsonville man has been arrested and charged with several offenses related to human trafficking.More >
The FBI said a Simpsonville man has been arrested and charged with several offenses related to human trafficking.More >
A 1 year-old toddler is dead and her mother is hospitalized after both were found inside a vehicle in an Emory University parking lot on Thursday.More >
A 1 year-old toddler is dead and her mother is hospitalized after both were found inside a vehicle in an Emory University parking lot on Thursday.More >
Police, firefighters and EMS responded to reports of a car into a building at an Upstate apartment complex Saturday.More >
Police, firefighters and EMS responded to reports of a car into a building at an Upstate apartment complex Saturday.More >
We're honoring dads on Father's Day by sharing their photos!More >
We're honoring dads on Father's Day by sharing their photos!More >
A Greenville County dog is safe after Upstate firefighters pulled him from a 30-foot well.More >
A Greenville County dog is safe after Upstate firefighters pulled him from a 30-foot well.More >
Customers in line for grand opening of Lidl grocery store in the Upstate. (6/15/17)More >
Customers in line for grand opening of Lidl grocery store in the Upstate. (6/15/17)More >
Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a shooting near a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017,More >
Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a shooting near a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017,More >
Storm damage is causing headaches for many residents with downed trees and power outages.More >
Storm damage is causing headaches for many residents with downed trees and power outages.More >
Duke Energy released a list of 10 tips to keep your energy costs cool this summer.More >
Duke Energy released a list of 10 tips to keep your energy costs cool this summer.More >