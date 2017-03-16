Deputies: Murder suspect in custody after man found dead at gas station

Deputies in Elbert County said one person was taken into custody after a man was found dead at a gas station Thursday morning.

Captain Darren Scarborough said deputies were called to investigate reports of a person down just after 4 a.m. at Pyramid Petro on Highway 72 in Elberton.

Deputies and EMS arrived and paramedics determined the man was dead.

Scarborough said the victim was identified as Treston Smith, 32, of Jones Ferry Road in Elberton.

The investigation led deputies to identify Sherman Allen, 34, of Porter Drive, Elberton as a suspect.

Scarborough said Allen was taken into custody Thursday morning and charged with murder.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.