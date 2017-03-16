Sheriff: Warrants sought after manhunt in Union Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Sheriff: Warrants sought after manhunt in Union Co.

Deputies are searching by land and by air for a suspect (March 17, 2017/ FOX Carolina) Deputies are searching by land and by air for a suspect (March 17, 2017/ FOX Carolina)
UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Union County sheriff said bloodhounds were tracking down a man accused of trying to steel four-wheelers Thursday morning.

Sheriff David Taylor said a man tried to steal several four-wheelers from a home on Halcombe Court.

The man ran from deputies when they arrived.

Taylor said the State Law Enforcement Division was sending a helicopter to assist in the search.

On Thursday night, Taylor said the suspect was not in custody but warrants were being sought.

His name has not yet been released.

