Two cars smash into buildings after crash in Greenwood

Viewer submitted photo of the crash at Mr. Lube (March 16, 2017)

Troopers are investigating after two cars crashed into a business on Highway 25 in Greenwood Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Emerald Road North at 8:15 a.m.

Troopers said a Chevy sedan being driven by a 79-year-old woman struck a Kia sedan being driven by an 18-year-old woman and then both cars crashed into buildings at the Mr. Lube auto repair complex.

The Kia crashed through the building and struck a third car that was parked inside the business.

The Chevy also struck the gas line running to the business.

Troopers said the driver of the Chevy was cited for failure to yield.

