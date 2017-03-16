Report: Suspect robbed, kidnapped 90-year-old woman at knifepoint

The Abbeville County Sheriff's Office said a man is in custody after a break-in on Mar. 2.

According to deputies, around 10:35 p.m., a man forced his way into a home on Stevenson Road and held a 90-year-old victim at knifepoint. The suspect reportedly demanded the victim's purse before forcing her to drive him to an unknown location.

According to the incident report, the victim was not injured in the incident.

The suspect was later identified as 20-year-old Robert Allen Griffin.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and armed robbery.

The victim, 90-year-old Phyllis McGuffee, spoke to FOX Carolina about the incident.

McGuffee said she gave Griffin a ride from the store earlier in the week which is how he knew where she lived.

"I know better," she said. "For a moment you're trust and don't have any reason... It's just a bad situation."

