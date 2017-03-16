Business 85 reopens after truck overturned, steel roll blocked r - FOX Carolina 21

Business 85 reopens after truck overturned, steel roll blocked roadway

Steel roll fell from overturned truck (Mar. 16, 2017/FOX Carolina) Steel roll fell from overturned truck (Mar. 16, 2017/FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to the scene of an overturned semi truck on Thursday.

Troopers said the collision occurred on Interstate 85 business near Exit 5 for downtown Spartanburg around 11 a.m.

According to troopers, the driver was charged with too fast for conditions after he overturned coming off the interstate ramp.

A steel roll from the truck reportedly fell into the roadway.

Troopers said no one was injured.

