Business 85 reopens after truck overturned, steel roll blocked roadway

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to the scene of an overturned semi truck on Thursday.

Troopers said the collision occurred on Interstate 85 business near Exit 5 for downtown Spartanburg around 11 a.m.

According to troopers, the driver was charged with too fast for conditions after he overturned coming off the interstate ramp.

A steel roll from the truck reportedly fell into the roadway.

Troopers said no one was injured.

