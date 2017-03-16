U.S. Forestry Service conducts 900-acre prescribed burn in Upstate

U.S. Forestry Service conducts 900-acre prescribed burn in Upsta - FOX Carolina 21

Prescribed burn near Tower Road (Mar. 16, 2017/FOX Carolina) Prescribed burn near Tower Road (Mar. 16, 2017/FOX Carolina)
ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A prescribed burn in Abbeville County sent smoke up over the Upstate on Thursday.

According to the U.s. Forestry Service, the 900-acre burn was for hazard reduction near Tower Road.

A FOX Carolina crew in the area saw smoke plumes in the area.

