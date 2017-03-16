Milder temps Friday, chance for evening rain in Mountains

Cloud cover slowly filters in through the evening, but most areas stay dry and comfortable. Showers could push into the mountains later tonight, but should hold off in the Upstate until early Saturday morning. We'll have a chance for rain before noon, then the afternoon brings clearing.

Sunday starts in the 30s, and warms into the upper 50s to low 60s with sunshine. Monday is the first day of spring and should feel like it, near 70 with sunshine. Rain could return by mid-week.

