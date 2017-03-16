Firefighters: Construction crew hit gas line in Greenwood

The Greenwood Fire Department was called to the scene of a gas leak on Thursday.

Firefighters said they were notified between 1:30 and 2 p.m. after a construction worker reportedly struck a gas line with equipment on Spring Street.

By 2:30 p.m., firefighters said the gas line was turned off and they cleared the scene, but Greenwood CPW was still on scene working to repair the line.

Some residents in the area were asked to shelter in place during the incident.

