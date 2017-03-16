Upstate man convicted of sexually abusing minor for years - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate man convicted of sexually abusing minor for years

Posted: Updated:
Howard Woods Jr. (Source: Solicitor's Office) Howard Woods Jr. (Source: Solicitor's Office)
GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A Greenwood man was convicted of molesting a child for "a number of years" according to the Solicitor's Office.

Howard James Woods Jr. was arrested after the victim reported the abuse in 2015. Woods assaulted the child numerous times before the year 2009.

After a two-day trial, a jury convicted Woods of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The solicitor said he will have to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence before he is eligible for release.

“There is simply no room in our communities for sick, violent predators like Howard Woods,” Solicitor David Stumbo. “My hope and prayer is that the victim will have some measure of closure in knowing that Woods will be in prison for a long time to come.”

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.