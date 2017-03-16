Upstate man convicted of sexually abusing minor for years

A Greenwood man was convicted of molesting a child for "a number of years" according to the Solicitor's Office.

Howard James Woods Jr. was arrested after the victim reported the abuse in 2015. Woods assaulted the child numerous times before the year 2009.

After a two-day trial, a jury convicted Woods of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The solicitor said he will have to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence before he is eligible for release.

“There is simply no room in our communities for sick, violent predators like Howard Woods,” Solicitor David Stumbo. “My hope and prayer is that the victim will have some measure of closure in knowing that Woods will be in prison for a long time to come.”

