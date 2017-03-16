Former Greenville Walmart cashier stole $10K from store

A former Walmart cashier was sentenced to jail time after stealing thousands of dollars from the store.

While working at Walmart, Kianna Kateri Spurgeon, 25, loaded $10,900 of the company's money onto cards for another suspect.

Officials said she performed the transactions without receiving any money.

After an FBI Investigation, Spurgeon was charged and later sentenced to three years of probation, community service and ordered to pay restitution.

