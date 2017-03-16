Warrants: Man facing 21 charges after teen sexually assaulted, illicit images found

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested on 21 charges connected to the sexual abuse of a teenage victim.

According to arrest warrants, 36-year-old David Leon Moore is accused of sexually abusing a victim between the ages of 14 and 16 at two separate Oconee County locations.

The abuse allegedly occurred on numerous occasions between August 2016 and February 2017.

Deputies said Moore was also in possession of material depicting the victim engaging in sexual activity or in a state of sexually explicit nudity.

Moore is charged with 21 sex charges including seven counts of second-degree criminal exploitation of a minor and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

