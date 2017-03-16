Report: Women arrested after stash of illegal drugs, firearms found in Upstate

Greenwood County deputies recovered a cache of illegal drugs, firearms and money after executing a search warrant at a Greenwood County residence. (3/16/17)

Officials with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that a search warrant at a Greenwood County residence yielded the discovery of a stash of illegal drugs, firearms and money.

According to the incident report, investigators executed the search warrant at a home on Old Greenwood Road.

Deputies say they recovered approximately five pounds of marijuana, seven illegally possessed firearms, $37,549 in U.S. currency and various narcotic paraphernalia.

Two arrests have been made as of Thursday.

On Friday, deputies identified the suspects as 55-year-old Delores Kernells and 61-year-old Eugenia Shipes.

Kernells is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and felon in possession of a firearm. Shipes is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

