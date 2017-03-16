Deputies: Man charged with domestic violence after shot in midsection by woman during argument

Oconee County deputies say a man has been charged in connection with a Wednesday shooting incident.

Deputies say they were dispatched to an address on Oconee Creek Road near Walhalla on Wednesday after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival on the scene, deputies say they found Scott Duane Cooper laying on the floor of the residence with a gunshot wound to his midsection.

After being treated at the scene, Cooper was airlifted to the hospital for treatment. The shooter, deputies say, was a female who lived at the Oconee Creek Road residence.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Cooper had been intoxicated during a verbal altercation between him and the female resident. Cooper had reportedly "damaged property inside the house, was belligerent and even threw some of the damaged property at the woman and refused to leave the residence."

Reports say a juvenile was in the residence during the incident as well.

The investigation revealed that Cooper reportedly charged at the woman during the incident. In response, the woman fired a round from a handgun, striking Cooper.

Thursday afternoon, deputies obtained an arrest warrant against 49-year-old Scott Duane Cooper. He was charged with first degree domestic violence, but has not yet been booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

“At this time, our preliminary investigation has determined that the woman involved in the incident acted in self-defense not only to protect herself but also the juvenile male in the residence,” said Captain Greg Reed of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office. “Our investigation is continuing, but for now, the Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing any further information on this case at this time.”

The case remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.

