Power restored to hundreds near Greer after outage caused by crash into power pole

Hundreds without power near Greer after crash (Source: iWitness)

A power outage affected hundreds of Duke Energy customers in Greenville County on Thursday.

According to officials, more than 650 residents along South Batesville Road were without power. The outage was reported around 5:45 p.m.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the crash at South Batesville near Barrington Park Drive, which is located in the center of the outage area.

Our FOX Carolina crew at the scene said that the crash involved a single vehicle that lost control and hit a power line pole. No one was injured and Duke Energy was at the scene repairing the pole.

Officials at the scene also confirmed to FOX that the crash was the direct cause of the outage.

Duke Energy estimated power restoration for 8:00 p.m. As of 8 p.m., the outage was removed from the Duke Energy outage map.

