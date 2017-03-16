Deputies: Man arrested on drug charges and several property crimes after search warrant

Oconee County deputies said they arrested a Seneca man on two drug warrants Thursday.

The two arrest warrants had been issued on March 14 for 30-year-old Ronnie Joe Patterson, Jr. of Curtis Drive.

Patterson's arrest came after a search warrant was executed at his Curtis Drive residence.

Officials with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division obtained the search warrant as a result of drug buys in which Patterson was accused of distributing methamphetamine on two occasions, once on March 8 and once on March 9 of 2017, to undercover deputies.

Investigators and Narcotics Agents have charged Patterson with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of marijuana for drugs seized from the Curtis Drive residence during the search warrant on Thursday.

He was also charged with one count each of second degree burglary, grand larceny and malicious injury to personal property for breaking into a home at another Curtis Drive residence earlier in March and for stealing building materials and damaging the home by removing interior walls, flooring and other items.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.