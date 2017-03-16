Troopers: One driver charged, another hospitalized after Pendleton logging truck crash

Troopers say motorists should expect Levis Smith Road at Liberty Highway to be blocked for a while after a logging truck crash on Thursday evening.

The incident was first reported around 5:46 p.m.

No one was injured in the crash, but the roadway was reportedly blocked by it.

Traffic in the area was redirected as officials worked on clearing the scene.

Troopers said the driver of a 2005 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was traveling north on Levis Smith Road when he failed to yield to a stop sign, causing the 2012 Western Star logging truck to crash into it and flip over.

The driver of the pickup truck was charged with failure to yield to a stop sign. The driver in the logging truck was transported by EMS to Anmed. There is no word on his condition at this time.

