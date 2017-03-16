Crews responding to fire at Pelham Road Publix - FOX Carolina 21

Crews responding to fire at Pelham Road Publix

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials with Boiling Springs Fire Department are responding to a fire at an Upstate grocery store.

Fire crews say the incident began at a Publix on Pelham Road.

Pelham-Batesville Fire Department is assisting them at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.