Dispatch: Multiple crews battling Spartanburg Co. house fire

Four crews are currently battling a residential fire in Spartanburg County.

The call came in just before 7 p.m.

According to dispatchers, the fire started at a home on the 8500 block of Valley Falls Road.

Crews said it was initially reported that smoke could be seen coming from underneath the house.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.