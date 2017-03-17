Firefighters called to fire inside recycling center - FOX Carolina 21

Firefighters called to fire inside recycling center

Posted: Updated:
Firefighters at Sonoco Recycling Center (March 17, 2017// FOX Carolina) Firefighters at Sonoco Recycling Center (March 17, 2017// FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

No one was hurt when a fire broke out inside the Sonoco Recycling Center on White Horse Road early Friday morning, according to firefighters with the Gantt Fire Department.

Firefighters said paper caught on fire but the sprinkler system in the building was activated and all workers made it out safely.

No other details were immediately available.

