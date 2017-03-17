St. Patrick's Day weekend events

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will take place across the area on Friday and throughout the weekend.

Below is a list of St. Patrick’s Day-themed events and special offers.

FRIDAY

Krispy Kreme locations in Greenville, Asheville, and Hendersonville will be serving up “O’riginal Glazed Doughnuts” featuring green dough on Friday. The doughnuts are only available at participating locations while supplies last.

Gaffney

The Irish Fest will be held on Friday and Saturday in Gaffney. The festivities will include the Run for the Clovers, House of Cards Competition, and the Doo Dah Parade. Events begin at 6 p.m. Friday with the Doo Dah Parade in downtown Gaffney. The Backstreet Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Capri Theater. Click here to see the full schedule.

Greenville

St. Patrick’s Day falls on opening night of Main Street Fridays in downtown Greenville. The weekly concert series starts every Friday at 5:30 p.m. in NOMA Square. Zataban will perform Friday night.

Spartanburg

The Hub City Block Party will be held from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Morgan Square. Officials say the family-friendly, free St. Patrick’s Day party will feature live music on two stages, food trucks, a craft beer garden, a kids’ area, and an arts market.

SATURDAY

Anderson

The St. Patrick's Day Race the Rainbow and a St. Patrick’s Day parade will be held in downtown Anderson. The race starts at 8 a.m. and the parade will follow at 10:30 a.m. on Main Street.

Greenville

The St. Paddy’s Day Dash & Bash 5K and Kids’ fun run will be held at Fluor Field. Onsite registration is $35 for the Dash. The Bash will feature live music, silent auctions, vendor booths, a costume contest, and more. Registration starts at 7 a.m. The race begins at 8:30 a.m.

Spartanburg

The Shamrock n' Run will be held in Duncan Park. Organizers said all proceeds go to the chapter's national philanthropy, Prevent Child Abuse America, and a local children's shelter, Hope Center for Children. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the 5K race starts at 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

Greenville

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving event fundraiser will be held at Larkins on the River, located at 318 South Main Street. More than 65 volunteers will have their hair sheared off in hopes of raising $70,000 to be used in the fight against childhood cancer. The event will be from 1 to 4 p.m.



