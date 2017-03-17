Firefighters battle house fire on Highway 14 in Pelham Mill area

Fire trucks on Highway 14 at C Street (FOX Carolina/ March 17, 2017)

Firefighters were called to battle a house fire on Highway 14 at C Street in the Pelham Mill Park area Friday morning.

The Pelham-Batesville Fire Department responded to the fire.

Firefighters said no one was in the home when the fire broke out.

The cause is under investigation.

Fire trucks were blocking lanes of Highway 14 so drivers may see a backup in the area during the morning commute.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.