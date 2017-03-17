SLED: Simpsonville man charged with murder after violent attack on estranged wife

A Simpsonville man has been charged with murder in the death of his estranged wife, who worked for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED said Jason Donn Lee, 38, was charged with murder and burglary in the death of Lindsey Nicole Lee, 31.

Deputies in Lexington County found Lindsey Lee dead in her West Columbia home Tuesday morning after a welfare check when she did not arrive at work. The coroner said she died from a “sharp force injury” to the neck.

Affidavits state Jason Lee broke into the house on Monday evening and attacked the victim when she arrived home.

SLED said agents located Lee in Simpsonville at his home and said he submitted a DNA sample, which SLED said forensics teams found to match DNA found on a piece of evidence at the crime scene.

He is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia.

Lindsey Lee worked in the IT department for the sheriff's office since 2011.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon thanked SLED agents, who were asked to lead the investigation to avoid a conflict of interest, for their diligence in seeking justice for Lee.

"SLED stepped in and helped us during a very difficult time," Koon said. "Because of their continuous hard work, Lindsey's family can hopefully gain some sense of closure as they continue to grieve in the weeks and months ahead as they begin to heal."

Jason Lee appeared in bond court at 3 p.m. on Friday where he was denied bond. Friends, family and former coworkers of Lindsey Lee were present at the hearing and were visibly emotional.

