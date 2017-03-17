Broome High School names new head football coach

Spartanburg School District Three’s Board of Trustees have named Lynn Fleming as the new Broome High School head football coach.

Fleming comes to BHS from Chesnee High School, where he served as head football coach since 2012.

“I am extremely humbled and honored to be leading the Broome program. The Broome community has a lot of pride and is very strong academically and athletically,” Fleming stated in a news release. “I have many great memories from Broome and want to help create great memories for our student athletes and their families. I look forward to working with our community to produce not only great football players, but great men. I am excited to be coming back to a place that is so special to me.”

In addition to coaching, Fleming will teach physical education and weight training



