Easley, Hendersonville JC Penney stores among 138 to close this year

The JC Penney stores in Easley and Hendersonville will be among the 138 stores the retailer will close later this year.

JC Penney Company announced Friday that they would close 138 stores and one supply chain facility.

5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by the store closures, most of which will occur in June.

Affected stores will begin the liquidation process on April 17.

The Easley store is located in the Town ‘N Country shopping center.

The Hendersonville store is located in the Blue Ridge Mall.

