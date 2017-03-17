Easley, Hendersonville JC Penney stores among 138 to close this - FOX Carolina 21

Easley, Hendersonville JC Penney stores among 138 to close this year

Posted: Updated:
JC Penney store exterior (Wikimedia Commons) JC Penney store exterior (Wikimedia Commons)
EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The JC Penney stores in Easley and Hendersonville will be among the 138 stores the retailer will close later this year.

JC Penney Company announced Friday that they would close 138 stores and one supply chain facility.

5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by the store closures, most of which will occur in June.

Affected stores will begin the liquidation process on April 17.

The Easley store is located in the Town ‘N Country shopping center.

The Hendersonville store is located in the Blue Ridge Mall.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.