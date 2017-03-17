Spartanburg police searching for suspected Rayban thief - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg police searching for suspected Rayban thief

Rayban shoplifting suspect (Source: SPD) Rayban shoplifting suspect (Source: SPD)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect believed to be behind a pricey shoplifting incident.

Officers said a man entered Carolina Vision on North Dean Street and stole multiple pairs of Rayban sunglasses. According to surveillance images, the incident occurred on Mar. 3 around 2 p.m.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Investigator Gallman at 864-416-2532 or message the Spartanburg Police Facebook page.

