Spartanburg police searching for suspected Rayban thief

The Spartanburg Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect believed to be behind a pricey shoplifting incident.

Officers said a man entered Carolina Vision on North Dean Street and stole multiple pairs of Rayban sunglasses. According to surveillance images, the incident occurred on Mar. 3 around 2 p.m.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Investigator Gallman at 864-416-2532 or message the Spartanburg Police Facebook page.

