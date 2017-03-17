Family of teen killed in crash fights to keep DUI suspect behind bars until trial

The family of a teen who was killed in crash descended on the Greenville County courthouse Friday morning to call for justice as the 18-year-old charged with DUI in her death appeared before a judge.

Tyler Scraggs was charged with felony driving under the influence charges after the November 2016 crash on Taylor Road near Greer. Haylee Cantrell, 16, was ejected from the vehicle and later died from her injuries. Three other people in the car were hospitalized.

Scraggs, who had been released from jail on house arrest until his trial, was rearrested after his bond was revoked, according to court officials. He appeared before a general sessions judge who refused to set a new bond until Scraggs completes a drug rehabilitation program while in jail.

“It’s good to see him behind bars, it helps me heal,” said Tina Cantrell, Haylee’s mother, after the bond hearing.

Cantrell said she wants to ensure Scraggs faces the maximum penalty if he’s convicted.

“I’ll fight for justice until I take my last breath because he has no remorse whatsoever,” Cantrell said.

The Cantrell family has enlisted the help of community activist Bruce Wilson, who pledged to be at every court hearing until a verdict and a sentence is handed down.

“Every time he comes to court, we will come to court,” Wilson said.

PREVIOUSLY: Man charged with felony DUI after Travelers Rest High student killed in rollover crash

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.