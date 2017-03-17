Meals on Wheels Greenville speaks on impact of proposed federal budget cuts

Meals on Wheels of Greenville said the funding cuts proposed in the 2018 federal budget blueprint will not greatly impact the organization’s mission to feed the elderly and homebound in the Upstate.

Catriona Carlisle, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of Greenville said the budget proposal from the White House cuts Community Development Block Grants, a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program that provides funds to states to distribute locally.

Some Meals on Wheels programs rely on these funds to operate but Carlisle said the Greenville organization only relies on these funds for about one percent of its budget.

“Many Meals on Wheels programs across the country will be tremendously impacted if this funding is cut. Waiting lists for seniors will increase, and changes could be detrimental,” she said.

“Our hot, daily meals are privately funded and are therefore not affected by these proposed cuts. However, Meals on Wheels of Greenville contracts with the Greenville County Redevelopment Authority for a block grant to serve a specific target group of seniors 62 and older with frozen meals for the weekend,” Carlisle said. “This funding is about one percent of our budget. Many of the individuals served by this grant have little or no support system, so Meals on Wheels of Greenville will work to replace these funds if needed in order to continue serving this group.”

Carlisle said support from the community has allowed Meals on Wheels Greenville to serve the community for 48 years.



