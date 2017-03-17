Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office accepting applications for Citizens Advisory Board

Deputies said a death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a Fountain Inn home after a vehicle was reported stolen from the residence.More >
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >
The Hart County Coroner confirms a man drowned in Lake Hartwell Saturday afternoon after falling off of his float.More >
SC Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Pickens County Sunday morning.More >
The Oconee County Fire Chief said the sheriff's office, DNR and coroner's office are investigating after a drowning Sunday morning at Lake Keowee.More >
The Department of Natural Resources director said a boat operator was issued several tickets after leaving the scene of a collision on Lake Greenwood Saturday night.More >
Deputies said a man has been charged in connection with a death investigation on the 200 block of Fountain Inn Drive Saturday morning.More >
Two teenage boys have been rescued after three days underground in the skeleton-lined labyrinth of the Catacombs of Paris.More >
Officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department have found Maranda Harvey, the mother who abandoned her 4-year-old child at an airport.More >
The Sno Hut in Taylors celebrated its 30th year with a community block party on Saturday.More >
We're honoring dads on Father's Day by sharing their photos!More >
A Greenville County dog is safe after Upstate firefighters pulled him from a 30-foot well.More >
Customers in line for grand opening of Lidl grocery store in the Upstate. (6/15/17)More >
Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a shooting near a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017,More >
Storm damage is causing headaches for many residents with downed trees and power outages.More >
Duke Energy released a list of 10 tips to keep your energy costs cool this summer.More >
