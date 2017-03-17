Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office accepting applications for Citizens Advisory Board

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is accepting applications for an advisory board expected to open dialogue between law enforcement and the community.

Sheriff Will Lewis said the agency has already received 115 applications for the Citizens Advisory Board (CAB), which will be composed of 25 citizens.

Applicants must be Greenville County residents and registered voters. Current and former county officials and law enforcement are excluded, as are individuals with a prior criminal history.

CAB members will attend private, monthly meetings to discuss public issues including services provided to Greenville County residents.

Those appointed to the board with serve two-year terms.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR THE CITIZENS ADVISORY BOARD

