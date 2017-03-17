Clearing skies and a warm and breezy Saturday ahead

Tonight will get cold with lows in the lower to upper 30s to near 40 degrees with a few lingering clouds, which will move out tomorrow allowing us to see plenty of sunshine with highs in the 50s and 60s. A few overnight snow showers are also possible on the TN/NC line after midnight tonight.

Monday and Tuesday will be warm with highs in the 60s and 70s with even a few 80s in southern parts of the Upstate by Tuesday ahead of another cold front that will bring a few more showers or storms Tuesday and possible into early Wednesday.

That will cool us back down to the 50s and 60s Wednesday and Thursday before warming back up to the 60s by the end of the week.

