Deputies: 12-year-old located, mother in custody after abduction in Henderson Co.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old who was abducted from her middle school has been located, and her mother is in custody.

The sheriff's office said Zoee Bishop-Cantrell was located Saturday in Jackson County Georgia after being abducted from Flat Rock Middle School by her mother Selena Bishop, 28, on Thursday. Bishop is a non-custodial parent.

Deputies say Zoee and her mother were located by Jackson County deputies Saturday morning after Bishop ran out of gas on Highway 441 near Commerce, GA.

Zoee is now in protective custody and awaiting transportation back to North Carolina.

Bishop was taken into custody on felony child abduction charges, deputies say. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Monday at 2:30 p.m.

