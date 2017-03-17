Suspects sought in Anderson Co. bank card, ATV theft - FOX Carolina 21

Suspects sought in Anderson Co. bank card, ATV theft

Suspects in grand larceny investigation (Source: ACSO) Suspects in grand larceny investigation (Source: ACSO)
PELZER, SC

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is working to identify suspects in a grand larceny investigation.

Deputies said on Mar. 8, bank cards were stolen from an automobile on Moores Mill Road between midnight and 8:30 a.m. The cards were reportedly later used at multiple places in Anderson County.

A 2008 Honda Recon ATV was also stolen from the front yard of the home.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4434.

