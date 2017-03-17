Basketball fans pack Bon Secours Wellness Arena for NCAA tournament

Basketball fans want their teams to step up and win the Men's NCAA Basketball Tournament.

"We love sports and this is a cool event to come to the NCAA tournament," Michael Herring said.

Shuttle signs led Herring and his son Owen, to the Redemption Church parking lot to catch a shuttle to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.



"I said this is the way we need to go,"Herring said. "Not having to drive downtown and fight parking and try to find parking."

The NCAA tournament will be a first for Owen.



"I kinda keep up with the stats myself," Owen said. "My brackets are already busted."



And as shuttles roll out, fans move into the arena.

"Very exciting, very close. It's a nice city and we're happy to be here," Brett Nelson said. He's here from Lancaster, SC to see the South Carolina Gamecocks.



"As soon as the teams were announced we were all online," Nelson said.

Kyle Fuschetti traveled from New Jersey to cheer on Seton Hall.



"I'm a Seton Hall season ticket-holder," Fuschetti said."This year we're going to the sweet 16."

Fans are not only catching the shuttle, they're also tracking the trolley.

"The trolley is going this weekend to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena to accommodate the NCAA tournament," Nicole McAden is the marketing and public affairs specialist with Greenlink.



"It's an experience. You're going to get to see more of what downtown has to offer and would suggest that all of the out-of-town guests download the Trolley Tracker app," McAden said.



And some say even on this St. Patrick's Day, they don't need the luck of the Irish.



"No, we're playing a 16 seed so, it's no big deal," Kelly Ryan said.



Ryan is a North Carolina Tarheel fan and says the team will win a national championship.



Other fans say even if they're team goes home, they've already scored big with the hottest ticket in town.

Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.