County Line Music Fest to showcase Upstate artists

A two-day music festival is slated for the Greenville-Pickens Speedway in May.

The County Line Music Fest boasts a lineup of local music from new and established Upstate musicians. The festival is expected to include food vendors and camping.

Music Fest said the concert event is coming to the speedway on Calhoun Memorial Highway on May 19 and 20. Tickets are $20 per person or $30 for two-day entry.

Confirmed musical guests include 789, Fall of An Empire, New Mantra, Prowess, Generation Axe, Kenny George Band, Tyler Hatley and the Little Mountain Band, Black River Rebels, Doc Holiday, Dirty Grass Souls, Beitthemeans, The Tip and Whiskey Mountain Machine.

