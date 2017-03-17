New device helps parents keep a watchful eye over babies in NICU

Angel Eye is a camera system installed in the beds of newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit. Spartanburg Medical Center is the first and only hospital in the state to have the program, which they rolled out earlier this month.

The camera allows families to stay connected to their babies while they are apart.

"We just feel that God's really blessed us with a beautiful baby and when we're not able to be here all the time we can still see her and comforted knowing she's doing just fine," said Annette Bodie.

Annette Bodie's daughter, Ruthie was born premature at 29 weeks. Ruthie has been in the NICU since she was born.

When she's not visiting her daughter, Bodie can log onto the Angel Eye website and see Ruthie anytime, day or night.

"When we can't be here, it gives us the opportunity to see whats going on with her. It even lets us see when the nurses do things like change her diaper, check her temperature, change her bedding or feed her," said Bodie.

Ruthie's bed is equipped with cameras that allow her family to see her every move.

"The cameras are so good, you can even see her breathing. It's that detailed," said Bodie.

Bodie says Angel Eye is especially helpful for their family because Ruthie's older brother has never seen her in person.

"The best thing about it for us is that it's given our son, who can't come into the NICU right now, the opportunity to see and get to know his sister," said Bodie.

Spartanburg Medical Center has 35 cameras, one for each bed in the NICU.

"When you can see your baby and you can see them moving and you can see whats going on, it's just a level of comfort that you did not get before," said Hope Garcia, the NICU manager at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Garcia says that helping families stay connected is their goal.

