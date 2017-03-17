Police: One arrest after marijuana seized in Safety Checkpoint diaper bag drug bust

Pacolet police are cracking down on crime at Safety Checkpoints in the city.

And on Thursday night, one arrest was made after officers recovered 142 grams of marijuana and an electric scale from inside a diaper bag in a vehicle.

Police said the driver kept saying that something told them not to drive through Pacolet Thursday night. And after Thursday's bust, police advise anyone engaged in illegal drug activity to "listen to their gut."

