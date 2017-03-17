Police: One arrest after marijuana seized in Safety Checkpoint d - FOX Carolina 21

Police: One arrest after marijuana seized in Safety Checkpoint diaper bag drug bust

Posted: Updated:
Items seized by Pacolet Police at Safety Checkpoint. (Source: Pacolet PD Facebook) Items seized by Pacolet Police at Safety Checkpoint. (Source: Pacolet PD Facebook)
PACOLET, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Pacolet police are cracking down on crime at Safety Checkpoints in the city.

And on Thursday night, one arrest was made after officers recovered 142 grams of marijuana and an electric scale from inside a diaper bag in a vehicle.

Police said the driver kept saying that something told them not to drive through Pacolet Thursday night. And after Thursday's bust, police advise anyone engaged in illegal drug activity to "listen to their gut."

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.