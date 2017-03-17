Nearly 600 acres consumed in White Creek fire, portions of Linville Gorge Wilderness closed

The U.S. Forest Service has announced closures for portions of Linville Gorge Wilderness due to a wildfire burning in the area.

Officials released the following list of trail closures:

Shortoff Trail (Tr #235)

Rock Jock Trail (Tr #247)

Pinch-In Trail (Tr #228)

Linville Gorge Trail (Tr #231) south of Conley Cove Trail (Tr #229)

Mountains to Sea Trail (Tr #440) from State Road 1238 at Pinnacles to the Table Rock Picnic Area

Any social trails existing within the closure area

State Road 1238 (Old Highway 105 / Kistler Memorial Highway) and Roses Creek Forest Service Road #99 remain open. Camping is limited to sites on the west side of Old NC 105. Conley Cove Trail (Tr #229) and areas in the Linville Gorge Wilderness area north of the closure area remains open

The agency listed area closures in the following Facebook post:

U.S. Forest Service officials said 100 firefighters were on scene Friday at the White Creek Fire burning near Shortoff Mountain at the south end of Linville Gorge, on the Grandfather Ranger District of Pisgah National Forest.

The fire was estimated to be 75 acres and 0% contained as of around noon on Friday.

By Saturday the fire had grown to 585 acres and remains 0% contained, according to forest service officials, prior to the overnight rainstorms.

It's cause remains under investigation.

Officials also remind individuals that flying a drone near a wildfire is illegal.

Here's the full update on the wildfire on the U.S. Forest Service Facebook page Sunday:

The U.S. Forest Service officials said that firefighters on the White Creek Fire in Linville Gorge will be conducting low intensity backburns on Monday afternoon to reduce fuels and buffer firelines. People in the area can expect to see smoke from the backburns.

They said updated information on the fire will be released later Monday afternoon.

