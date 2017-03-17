Pickens Co. students surprised with father's return from overseas deployment at school

Two Pickens County students got a surprise they won't soon forget at school on Friday.

Cam Hayes, 4th grader at Pickens Elementary, and Abby Hayes, a 10th grader at Pickens High School, were under the impression that heir father wouldn't be returning home for at least another week. Commander Travis Hayes of the U.S. Navy had been on a year-long deployment overseas.

Abby was at a faculty-student charity basketball game when she got her memorable surprise. She and her father embraced during the heartfelt reunion in front of the Pickens High School student body.

Cam was at a school assembly that Pickens Elementary School had put together, unbeknownst to him, just so that all of the students could witness the sweet reunion between father and son.

"We're proud to support our parents, staff, and alumni who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces," said the School District of Pickens County on their Facebook page. "It's a joy whenever the military families we serve can be reunited."

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.