Anderson Co. family awakened by bullets riddling home

The family's surveillance cameras caught the vehicle driving past their home after the shooting (FOX Carolina)

Bullets pierced this couch on which a 16-year-old boy was sleeping during a drive-by shooting Monday morning (FOX Carolina)

An Anderson County family said gunshots rang out early Monday morning, bullets piercing their home and narrowly missing a 16-year-old boy asleep on the couch.

"It was two inches from his head," said Teresa Hembree, the terrified mother who said someone in a vehicle started shooting at her home on American Airline Road in Anderson County. "I heard the last shot come through my bedroom and out the backdoor," she said.

The family had several bullet holes inside the home and around the exterior.

The incident was caught on surveillance video, which has been turned into the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

Hembree said she believes the incident stemmed from an altercation she and her family was involved in at the Sav-A-Stop on Flat Rock Road Sunday afternoon. She said people they know initiated the confrontation and used brass knuckles during the fight. She said she believes those same people are involved in the drive-by shooting.

Anderson County deputies are still investigating, though no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.