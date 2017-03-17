WWP Talk: Fully launched hotline to help vets deal with PTSD

For many veterans, after leaving scenes of war, a new battle can begin when they return to home soil. Thousands deal with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, PTSD, and Wounded Warrior Project has perfected a tool they hope will help make this mental battle easier to get through.

It's called WWP Talk.

WWP Talk is a hotline that was launched as a pilot program in 2016 with over 2500 hundred people, including veterans participating. Now, after seeing success, WWP Talk has been fully launched to everyone.

"Really when they go home, they're not really ready to talk to a professional, they just want to talk to a regular person who is not going to judge them." said John Roberts, national service director for Wounded Warrior Project. He's a veteran himself, and understands the uphill battle veterans face once they return home.

"I experienced PTSD after I was injured," Roberts said.

He adds it has an impact not just on veterans but their families.

"Honestly, I couldn't even talk to my wife," said Roberts.

WWP Talk aims to provide a veteran with someone who is a bit removed from their situation, while providing a trusting conversation for them.

"They don't have to start over. The story continues every time they pick up the phone," Roberts said.

He said it's less about therapy and more about having a friend to talk to. People can schedule times that work best with their schedule and it provides a sense of consistency.

