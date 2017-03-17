Coroner identifies man killed in hit-and-run on White Horse Road

The Coroner's office says one male pedestrian is dead after a hit and run in Greenville County Friday night.

The call for the crash came in at 9:56 p.m. as a hit-and-run on White Horse Road at I-85.

The coroner said a pedestrian was crossing White Horse Road from the north side of the entrance ramp to I-85 and was nearing the median when a vehicle passing in the left lane struck the man. The vehicle then continued driving south on White Horse Road without stopping, the coroner said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

After an autopsy, the coroner identified the victim as Derek Lamar Jackson, 39, of Columbia. Jackson reportedly suffered multiple blunt force trauma. His death has been ruled an accident.

The accident is under investigation by the SCHP and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

Troopers said they are looking for a dark-colored sports utility vehicle in the investigation.

