Firefighters: Victim injured in fiery wreck on I-85 in Greenville County

Gantt firefighters said a man went to the hospital with injuries after a truck caught fire on I-85 in Greenville County Saturday morning.

The wreck happened around 2:15 a.m. on I-85 northbound right past mile marker 42.

According to the Gantt Fire Department, a truck ran into an 18-wheeler causing the truck to catch fire.

Firefighters said the driver of the truck went to the hospital with injuries. The other driver was not injured.

An eye-witness sent FOX Carolina video of the wreck that shows the truck on fire in the shoulder below an underpass.

Troopers and Gantt firefighters responded to the scene.

It took nearly two hours to clear the wreck.

At this time, we don't know the extent of the injuries the victim suffered or if any charges are pending in this case.

