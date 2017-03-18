Gamecocks recap after historic NCAA win over Marquette

For “Southern Charm Week,” Wheel of Fortune decided to air a photo of an old plantation home. Which of itself doesn’t sound so bad. Until the internet saw what looked like slaves in the photo as well. And that’s definitely not good.More >
A mother in Phenix City is looking for answers after she says her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >
The Pickens County coroner said an Easley teen has died after being ejected from a vehicle on SC 135 early Sunday morning in Pickens County.More >
Deputies are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a Greenville County gas station late Sunday night.More >
The Hart County Coroner confirms a man drowned in Lake Hartwell Saturday afternoon after falling off of his float.More >
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It was a calm scene on Ocean Blvd Sunday afternoon. The street was filled with vacationers and families enjoying the beautiful weather. But it was a much different scene just after midnight. Witnesses say it started with people dancing in the street, and then a fight broke out and several shots were fired. Seven people were taken to the hospital.More >
The Oconee County Fire Chief said the sheriff's office, DNR and coroner's office are investigating after a drowning Sunday morning at Lake Keowee.More >
A man who along with his wife killed a sex offender in South Carolina because they said God told them to will not have his guilty plea overturned.More >
Dispatchers said one person was hurt in a shooting in Greenville County on Sunday.More >
Spartanburg District 7 elementary students read to Spartanburg Humane Society dogs as part of a summer reading program.More >
The Sno Hut in Taylors celebrated its 30th year with a community block party on Saturday.More >
We're honoring dads on Father's Day by sharing their photos!More >
A Greenville County dog is safe after Upstate firefighters pulled him from a 30-foot well.More >
Customers in line for grand opening of Lidl grocery store in the Upstate. (6/15/17)More >
Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a shooting near a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017,More >
Storm damage is causing headaches for many residents with downed trees and power outages.More >
Duke Energy released a list of 10 tips to keep your energy costs cool this summer.More >
