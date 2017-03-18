Mommy Matters on FOX: Upstate maternity consultant talks empowering parents, free child classes

Amber Michels, the owner and founder of Upstate maternity consulting firm Your Milk Shoppe, said she's got a very basic goal when it comes to what she hopes to bring to the Upstate community.

"Your Milk Shoppe's mission is very simple, we really just strive to educate, empower moms and dads so they can be the best versions of themselves," said Michels.

On Saturday morning, Michels stopped by the FOX Carolina studio to talk about her growing business which covers a wide range of services for parents including meal prep services, child planning, and child proofing.

"We've really started doing a lot of nanny placement which has really taken off," said Michels.

This coming April, Michels said she is excited to announce Your Milk Shoppe is launching a series of child prep classes. To start those classes will be free to the community.

"We're going to be doing a lot of pop up classes and they're going to be free... We really want to get the community's feedback so after that first month we can really do some tweaking and then we can truly launch those classes and make sure that they are just the best of the best out there," said Michels.

Michels gave FOX Carolina viewers a little taste of one of the first topics she'll touch on in the classes which is organizing the nursery.

"There is nothing better than to feel organized in your home, especially in the nursery," said Michels.

Michels said the class will focus on how to stock and what to put where in the nursery. She suggested parents start with focusing on the changing area.

"Make sure you have a changing station and that is kind of the center of your universe in that room... you want to make sure everything is within arms reach because that baby is going to be wiggling, moving around... that is something that you just don't really think about when you're bringing baby home from the hospital," said Michels.

Some of the other class topics include: going green in the nursery, developmental play, preparing for multiples and traveling with baby.

Michels will announce the dates, times and locations of the child prep classes on Your Milk Shoppe's Instagram account: @YourMilkShoppe.

