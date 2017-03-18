Anglers look for big catch during FLW College Fishing competition on Lake Hartwell

Lake Hartwell is the third and final regular-season destination in the Southeastern Conference for the YETI Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) College Fishing competition.

On Saturday, college fishing clubs from the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee and several other southeastern states will be competing for the top award of a $2,000 club scholarship and a berth into the 2018 College Fishing National Championship

"Lake Hartwell is an awesome fishery and the lake is extremely versatile," said FLW Tour pro Brian Latimer of Belmont, South Carolina, who has three career top-10 finishes on Lake Hartwell in FLW competition. "There is a lot of structure in the lake - from 50 feet deep to the bank - and it's one of those lakes where the college anglers are going to be able to pick their poison and fish however they want.

Anglers took off from the Gum Branch Ramp at 7:30 a.m. searching for a big catch. Latimer says there should be plenty to go around.

"The thing about Lake Hartwell is that there is not a lot of dead water," Latimer said. "There are fish to be caught in every single river arm, from the main lake all the way back to the creeks. My advice to the college anglers would be to find which river arm fits with the way that you like to fish, then concentrate on that area and cover a lot of water. There is no one particular portion of the lake that is better than the others."

Weigh-in will take place at the Ramp beginning at 3 p.m. Takeoff and weigh-in are free and open to the public.

Latimer went on to predict that the winning team would bring a five-bass limit in the high teens to the scale, with the possibility of a 20-pound limit.

