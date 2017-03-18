Police: In-home nursing employee arrested, accused of fraud in connection to elderly Lake Lure couple

The Lake Lure Police Department has arrested an in-home nursing employee on 27 felony fraud charges in connection to the elderly Lake Lure couple she worked for, per reports.

Officers say Joanna Marie Cain, 31 of Forest City, was arrested Thursday and accused of fraudulently writing and endorsing blank bank checks she stole from the home where she was caring for the ill husband. The total amount of fraudulent checks is well over $10,000, the report said.

Reports state Cain is also accused of stealing gift cards, charging thousands of dollars of merchandise on credit cards belonging to the couple and opening accounts in their names.

The in-home nursing employee was also accused of stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry from the home and pawning it at pawn shops, per reports.

Cain is currently behind bars at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department with a $240,000 bond.

