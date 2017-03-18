New details, renderings released on new Boiling Springs High Sch - FOX Carolina 21

New details, renderings released on new Boiling Springs High School

BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg School District 2 released new details and renderings of the new Boiling Springs High School project.

At a board meeting Tuesday, representatives from Jumper Carter Sease Architects and Thompson Turner Construction gave an update on the construction of the facility. The project is in the site planning phase with the primary focus now being on:

  • establishing the position of the building in relationship to the site keeping in mind access, connectivity to the existing BSHS and solar orientation
  • providing a safe and secure setting
  • the indoor/outdoor connection, incorporating views and natural daylight throughout the building
  • developing a welcoming and clear identity for the site that will be pleasing to the community
  • laying out a timeline for future phases of construction

Superintendent Dr. Scott Mercer said he is pleased to see the project progressing nicely.

"We are now working diligently with the school faculty, architects and contractors to design a building that will meet the needs of our students for decades to come," Mercer said. "It is exciting to see the renderings as the project takes shape."

The new Boiling Springs High School will be approximately 320,000 square feet and will have 85 classrooms and a number of other instructional areas such as science labs and collaborative work spaces.

Architects and builders will continue meeting with faculty and administration at BSHS to collaborate on the design of the school.

"We are a family. And as we make decisions at Boiling Springs High School and in Spartanburg School District Two, they are family decisions, " said BSHS Principal Chuck Gordon. "It becomes more special when it is something you put your personal  thumbprint on."

BSHS is set to open fall of 2019.

