Fan Fest takes place in downtown Greenville

Fan Fest is underway in downtown Greenville as fans celebrate the NCAA Tournament being held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The public is invited to attend Fan Fest on Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m.

Fan Fest includes Sport Court with youth basketball contests, food trucks, Bud Bar and a TV viewing area for games at other sites. There will also be an assortment of vendors with activities including The Children's Museum of the Upstate, Cycle Bar and ESPN Radio.

Greenville Fan Fest takes place on Main Street from Broad Street to Court Street.

