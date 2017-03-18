Fan Fest takes place in downtown Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

Fan Fest takes place in downtown Greenville

Posted: Updated:
Greenville Fan Fest (March 18, 2017 FOX Carolina) Greenville Fan Fest (March 18, 2017 FOX Carolina)
Greenville Fan Fest (March 18, 2017 FOX Carolina) Greenville Fan Fest (March 18, 2017 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Fan Fest is underway in downtown Greenville as fans celebrate the NCAA Tournament being held at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The public is invited to attend Fan Fest on Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m.

Fan Fest includes Sport Court with youth basketball contests, food trucks, Bud Bar and a TV viewing area for games at other sites. There will also be an assortment of vendors with activities including The Children's Museum of the Upstate, Cycle Bar and ESPN Radio.

Greenville Fan Fest takes place on Main Street from Broad Street to Court Street.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.