Police: Midlands man uses toy light saber to repel teen's knife attack

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina police say a man defended himself with a toy light saber when his stepdaughter tried to slash him with kitchen knives.

The Herald in Rock Hill reports (http://bit.ly/2nQ0ucz ) that the 17-year-old girl was charged with assault after the Thursday night altercation.

A police report says witnesses saw an argument and then the girl used two kitchen knives to try to slash the stepfather.

The report says he picked up a plastic toy light saber to defend himself.

The Associated Press is not naming the girl because she under 18.

